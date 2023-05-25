Greek caretaker Prime Minister sworn in, to head government until new national elections
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Senior judge Ioannis Sarmas has been sworn in as Greece’s caretaker Prime Minister who will head the country until new national elections are held in about a month. Sarmas, 66, took over Thursday from center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections on May 21 but was unable to form a government. Sarmas will head a 16-member caretaker government, in which a former Greek ambassador to the U.S., Vassilios Kaskarelis, will be Foreign MInister. The key finance ministry will be headed by economist Theodore Pelagidis, deputy governor of Greece’s central bank.