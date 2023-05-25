Skip to Content
Louis Vuitton takes Baroque and botanical cues from Italy's Isola Bella for Cruise 2024 collection

By COLLEEN BARRY
AP Fashion Writer

STRESA, Italy (AP) — Incessant rain failed to put a damper on Nicolas Ghesquiere’s ambitions for his Louis Vuitton 2024 Cruise collection, unveiled to an A-list crowd including Oprah Winfrey, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Connelly and Emma Stone. Originally envisioned against a golden sunset on Italy’s Lake Maggiorie, it instead moved inside the 17th century Borromeo Palace. The creative force behind Louis Vuitton for the last decade combined Baroque references easily identified in oil paintings hanging throughout the palace with modern materials like neoprene and sporty silhouettes.

