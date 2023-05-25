Polygamous sect leader in Arizona accused of taking more than 20 wives including 10 minors

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a polygamous sect leader and some of his followers have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to travel across Arizona state lines and get “wives” for him. A federal grand jury on Wednesday issued a superseding indictment against 47-year-old Samuel Rappylee Bateman of Colorado City, Arizona, and 10 of his followers. Authorities accuse Bateman of taking more than 20 wives, including 10 girls under the age of 18. They say Bateman travelled extensively in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Nebraska and he allegedly had sex with the minor girls on a regular basis. The superseding indictment also charges Bateman with the production of child pornography.

