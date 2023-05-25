Pressure building on Team Penske to get Indianapolis 500 results

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Team Penske has struggled at the Indianapolis 500 the past few years, both in qualifying and the race, and the pressure has been building to produce some results. Will Power qualified 12th for Sunday’s race, matching the best qualifying effort of any Penske driver since the 2019 race. That’s when the team dominated both qualifying and race day, and Simon Pagenaud gave team owner Roger Penske his 18th Borg-Warner Trophy. Scott McLaughlin will start 14th and Josef Newgarden 17th for the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Power was fastest in practice Monday, giving the team a jolt of confidence.

