Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia and Belarus signed a deal formalizing the deployment of Moscow’s tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally, although control of the weapons remains in the Kremlin. Officials framed Thursday’s step as driven by hostility from the West. It wasn’t announced when the weapons would be deployed, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has said previously that the construction of storage facilities for the weapons in Belarus would be completed by July 1. Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya condemned the move, saying it would “further jeopardize the security of Ukraine and all of Europe.” Russia used Belarusian territory as a staging ground for invading neighboring Ukraine and has maintained a contingent of troops and weapons there.

