Steve Bannon’s trial in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme set for May 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon, the conservative strategist and longtime ally of Donald Trump, will stand trial next May on charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said Thursday during a brief hearing in New York that Bannon’s trial in the “We Build the Wall” case will start May 27, 2024. That’s right after the former president is scheduled to stand trial in the same Manhattan courtroom in an unrelated criminal case. Bannon pleaded not guilty last September following his indictment on state money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges. Bannon’s federal prosecution was cut short by a Trump pardon.

