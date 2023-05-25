Tennessee judge: Parents at school can try to keep shooter’s writings secret
By TRAVIS LOLLER and JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ruled that a group parents can have their say in a lawsuit over the writings of a shooter who killed six people at their children’s school. The judge says the Covenant School parents have a right to intervene against other groups that want the writings made public. The case has consolidated multiple petitions that seek a ruling on whether the shooter’s writings should be released under the Tennessee Public Records Act. The parents say they are victims and their constitutional rights to be free from intimidation and harassment will be threatened if the documents are made public.