Brazil: UN regional group has endorsed Amazon city to host 2025 climate conference

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government has announced that a U.N. Latin America regional group has endorsed a Brazilian city in the Amazon region to host the 2025 U.N. climate change conference, though the world body has not yet publicly confirmed the venue. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva initially said Brazil will hold the conference, known as COP 30, in the city of Belem in the heart of the Brazilian rainforest. A statement from the Brazilian government later clarified that the region’s support was merely a step in the selection process. The “support for the Brazilian candidacy demonstrates the region’s confidence in Brazil’s capacity to advance the agenda in the fight against climate change,” the statement read.

