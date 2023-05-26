Court monitor warned of medical care issues at Border Patrol stations before girl’s death
By VALERIE GONZALEZ and ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A court-appointed monitor said in January that child migrants held in medical isolation may be overlooked when Border Patrol stations are too crowded. Dr. Paul H. Wise’s warning was issued five months before an 8-year-old girl with a heart condition died in custody during an unusually busy period in the same Texas region he inspected. The Stanford University pediatrics professor called the death of Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez of Panama “preventable” during a visit this week Texas’ Rio Grande Valley to look into the circumstances. Wise says there should be “little hesitation” to hospitalize children with chronic conditions.