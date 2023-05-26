Green carpet in United Arab Emirates welcomes India’s film elite for Bollywood awards ceremony

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars are walking a green carpet for a second year in a row in the United Arab Emirates — the signature color of the International Indian Film Academy awards. The 23rd edition of the “Bollywood Oscars” is being hosted at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, over two days. Friday night kicked off with performances by Bollywood A-listers such as Badshah and Rajkummar Rao. The spotlight will shift on Saturday night to the main event, a grand awards ceremony that recognizes cinematic achievements from the past year.

