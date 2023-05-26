U.S. cities reporting fewer killings hope crime strategies promote peace this summer

CHICAGO (AP) — Mayors and police officials around the U.S. are rolling out familiar strategies in response to the traditional summer bump in violent crime. The push for more police and community involvement comes despite a continuing decline in homicides and other violent crimes that spiked in 2020. Chicago, Baltimore and Detroit are among the large U.S. cities reporting fewer homicides overall. But totals remain far higher than before the pandemic, and crime among young people is a concern. To combat the violence, city officials are promoting more engagement between officers and communities. In some cases, they’re enlisting people outside law enforcement to enforce curfews and keep the peace.

