At least 17 civilians killed by extremist rebels in eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local authorities say at least 17 people have been killed by extremist rebels in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province. The civilians were killed by fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces — believed to be linked to the Islamic State group — in the Bambuba-kisiki area in Beni territory over multiple days last week. Conflict has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades and more than 120 armed groups are fighting in the region, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while some groups are trying to protect their communities. Since last April, ADF attacks have killed at least 370 civilians and several hundred people have been abducted, including a significant number of children.

