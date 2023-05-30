Israeli army says Palestinian gunmen kills Israeli civilian in West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says Palestinian gunmen shot and killed an Israeli civilian Tuesday near the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. Tuesday’s incident was the latest in more than a year-long surge of violence in the West Bank. During that time, Israel has expanded near-nightly military raids throughout the area in response to an increase in Palestinian attacks. The Israeli military said in a statement that a man was shot near the settlement of Hermesh, in the northern West Bank. It said troops were pursuing suspected gunmen. Paramedics said they treated a 30-year-old man in serious condition with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

