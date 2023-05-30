North Carolina political consultant dies after weekend coastal boat accident

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C (AP) — A veteran North Carolina Democratic political consultant died over the weekend after he was ejected from the boat he was riding in near some of the state’s barrier islands. The National Park Service says 42-year-old Conen Morgan of Raleigh died on Sunday. The park service says three passengers were in a rented boat south of Shackleford Banks when it took a wave that ejected them. They all made it to shore but one passenger — identified later as Morgan — collapsed around the wave line. Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that Morgan’s “hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina.”

