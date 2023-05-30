Number of new German citizens hits 20-year high as many Syrians naturalized

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that Germany saw a 28% increase in the number of people gaining its citizenship last year with people from Syria accounting for more than a quarter of those who were naturalized. The Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday preliminary figures show that about 168,500 people were granted German citizenship in 2022. That was the highest number since 2002. Syrian citizens accounted for 48,300 or 29% of them. That was more than double the previous year’s figure and seven times as high as in 2020. Increasing numbers of people who migrated to Germany between 2014 and 2016 fulfill the requirements for citizenship. Those include a working knowledge of German and proof that they can support themselves financially.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.