Woman rescued from partially collapsed Iowa apartment building amid calls to delay demolition

A woman has been rescued more than a day after a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa partially collapsed. Authorities are pushing for the building to be demolished, saying it’s in “imminent danger” of coming down. But protesters at the site want a delay, concerned that people could still be trapped inside. No fatalities were reported in the Sunday evening collapse. Multiple news reports say a woman was rescued Monday night, about 27 hours after the collapse, after calling her family and waving for help. The collapse left a gaping hole in what was once the historic Davenport Hotel. Many of the residents had complained of unmet maintenance needs.

By FREIDA FRISARO and TRISHA AHMED Associated Press

