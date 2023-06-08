Biden invites thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals, singer Betty Who, to Pride Month celebration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has invited thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals to the White House to celebrate Pride Month. It’s a high-profile show of support at a time when the community feels under attack like never before. The White House has little recourse to beat back state-level legislation against them, but Biden announced new initiatives Thursday to protect LGBTQ+ communities from attacks, help youth with mental health and homelessness, and counter book bans. The White House says it’s monitoring air quality due to hazardous smoke from Canadian wildfires to determine whether to go ahead with Thursday night’s event on the South Lawn.

