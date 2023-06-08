California’s Newsom pushes constitutional amendment to tighten gun access amid 2024 campaign

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing an amendment to the United States Constitution that would enshrine into law regulations on guns, including implementing universal background checks and raising the minimum age to buy a firearm to 21. Newsom’s proposed 28th Amendment would also institute a “reasonable” waiting period for all gun purchases and ban assault rifles throughout the country. Amending the Constitution requires either approval from two-thirds of the members of Congress or for 33 states to support the effort and call for holding a convention. Newsom said Thursday that California will call for a convention of states.

