Fugitive suspect in 1984 Florida killing arrested 39 years later in California

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in the 1984 killing of a Florida woman has been arrested nearly four decades later. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Donald Santini has been jailed in San Diego, California. Florida authorities have sought Santini’s arrest since June 1984, when a warrant tied him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood of Bradenton. The sheriff’s office said in a statement that detectives were on their way to California to interview Santini, who is now 65. San Diego County jail records say Santini is being held as a fugitive and has a court hearing Friday. No attorney for him is listed in online records.

