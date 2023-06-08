Kosovo complains of biased western envoys in talks with its former foe Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister has complained of bias against his country from the United States and the European Union and tolerance of what he calls Serbia’s authoritarian regime. Prime Minister Albin Kurti says “behaving well with an autocrat doesn’t make him behave better. On the contrary.” The U.S. and EU envoys for the Kosovo-Serbia talks — Gabriel Escobar and Miroslav Lajcak respectively — make demands of Kosovo but requests of Serbia, he told The Associated Press. Ethnic Serbs recently clashed with Kosovo police and then the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, leaving 80 people injured and provoking fears of a renewal of the region’s bloody conflicts.

