Lawsuit seeking new congressional lines for NY could have national political implications

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawyers seeking redrawn congressional lines in New York argued before a state appeals court in a Democrat-backed lawsuit. The lawsuit being considered Thursday could have implications in the 2024 fight for control of the House. It was brought on behalf of 10 New York voters who want a state redistricting commission to submit new proposed congressional lines for 2024. A victory for the plaintiffs would scrap lines drafted for 2022 by an outside expert after a legal challenge. Republicans were able to flip four congressional seats in New York under those lines. Republicans say the lawsuit is politically motivated.

