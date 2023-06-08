Lawyer wraps up Prince Harry’s phone hacking case by grilling ex-tabloid reporter

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Prince Harry has finished setting out the royal’s case against a newspaper publisher. David Sherborne concluded his evidence by grilling former Daily Mirror royal correspondent Jane Kerr. He suggested to Kerr that some of the information in her stories came from phone hacking. Kerr retorted that “it absolutely didn’t.” Kerr acknowledged in her written witness statement that former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan “would occasionally direct or inject information into a story” without her knowing the source. But she said she had seen no evidence of illegal activity. Harry is one of four claimants whose lawsuits are being heard together at the High Court in London. Hearings are due to last until the end of June.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.