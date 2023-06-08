Local representative says ethnic clashes at U.N. site in South Sudan kill at least 13 people

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A local representative says at least 13 people are dead and 21 have been wounded in clashes at a United Nations site in South Sudan for the protection of displaced civilians. The fighting erupted Thursday morning in the Malakal site between members of the Shilluk and Nuer ethnic groups. The cause of the fighting is not immediately clear. A deputy chairperson representing displaced people at the site tells The Associated Press that the situation remains tense amid fears that the fighting will resume. The U.N. office in South Sudan says the fighting began with a stabbing. It is calling for “calm and order.”

