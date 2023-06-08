New York lawmakers pass bill that considers reparations for slavery
By MAYSOON KHAN
Associated Press/Report for America
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would create a commission to consider reparations to address the lingering, negative effects of slavery under a bill passed by the state Legislature. The measure passed Thursday will be sent to New York Governor Kathy Hochul for consideration. New York is following the lead of California, which became the first state to form a reparations task force in 2020. State Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages says “this is about beginning the process of healing our communities.” The New York legislation would create a nine-member commission that would address persistent economic, political and educational disparities experienced by Black people in the state today.