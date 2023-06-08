Second lawsuit filed in death of Illinois mom during Florida parasailing trip

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of an Illinois woman killed in a 2022 parasailing crash in the Florida Keys filed a second lawsuit connected to her death this week. Attorneys say 33-year-old Supraja Alaparthi was killed after she and two children were dragged across the water and slammed into a bridge last June while strapped into a parasail. Her husband, Srinivasrao Alaparthi, told reporters Thursday that his family has taken the last year “one day at a time” but misses her dearly. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated the crash last year and found the boat captain cut the line holding Alaparthi and the two boys because the parasail was “dragging” in high winds from a sudden summer storm.

By KATHLEEN FOODY and TERESA CRAWFORD Associated Press

