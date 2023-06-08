Utah man sues Alaska troopers, says his job offer was yanked after revealing HIV status

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Salt Lake City man has filed a lawsuit, saying his job offer to become an Alaska State Trooper was rescinded after he was compelled to disclose he was HIV positive. The man filed the suit in Alaska state court Thursday to get his position on the statewide police force and to prevent others from suffering similar alleged discrimination. The plaintiff is only identified as John Doe, whose HIV is undetectable and untransmissible. The lawsuit says medical advancements have made HIV status irrelevant. It alleges violations of civil rights laws, the state and U.S. constitutions and the Alaska Human Rights Act. State officials didn’t respond to requests for comment.

