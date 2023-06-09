Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man at West Bank checkpoint; Israel says he attacked a soldier

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian man at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli army said Friday the man attacked a solider, wounded him lightly and tried to steal his weapons. Another solider shot the alleged Palestinian attacker. The Palestinian Health ministry identified the man as Mahdi Biadsa, 29. Israel’s military is investigating whether the incident is a criminal attack or part of rising violence with the Palestinians. At least 118 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, with nearly half of them members of armed militant groups, according to an Associated Press tally. But stone-throwing youths and people uninvolved in violence have also been killed.

