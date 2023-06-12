Country singer Jimmie Allen accused in second sexual assault lawsuit, dropped by label

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Jimmie Allen’s has come to a halt after two women accused the Grammy nominee in lawsuits of sexually assaulting them. Allen’s label dropped the singer on Monday. One woman, who was working as his day-to-day manager, said Allen raped her and that his management team failed to protect her from his predatory behavior. BBR Music Group said it had “dissolved its relationship” with Allen, which came days after a second woman filed another lawsuit last week. Allen could not be reached for comment on the latest allegations, but has said the relationship with his former manager was consensual. Allen’s hits include “Best Shot,” “Make Me Want To” and “Freedom Was a Highway,” with Brad Paisley.

