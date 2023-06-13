110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis, UN says

The U.N. says 110 million people in the world today have had to flee their homes because of conflict, persecution, or human rights violations. The war in Sudan has displaced nearly 2 million people since it started April 12. Conflicts in Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Myanmar have also led to the record-breaking figure. Filippo Grandi, who leads the U.N. refugee agency, told reporters ahead of the report that they are “quite an indictment on the state of our world.” Last year alone, an additional 19 million people were forcibly displaced including more than 11 million who fled Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in what became the fastest and largest displacement of people since World War II.

