Founder of sexuality-focused women’s wellness company pleads not guilty in forced labor case

NEW YORK (AP) — An entrepreneur who promoted group “orgasmic meditation” as a road to women’s well-being has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manipulating traumatized people into debt, undesired sex and underpaid work. Nicole Daedone turned herself in Tuesday, a week after the federal forced labor conspiracy case was unveiled. She was released on $1 million bond. Daedone founded a sex-centric wellness company known as OneTaste. Prosecutors say she and another ex-executive schemed to indoctrinate and intimidate OneTaste participants and workers into becoming unquestioning, cloistered followers. Daedone’s lawyer says nothing could be further from the truth. OneTaste’s new owners are standing by the ex-executives and say the allegations bear no resemblance to the company.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.