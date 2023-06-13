Milwaukee bankruptcy avoidance plan up for approval in Wisconsin Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A plan to prevent Milwaukee from going bankrupt is expected to win bipartisan approval in the Wisconsin Legislature. The measure has been struck between Republican lawmakers, leaders in the heavily Democratic city and Gov. Tony Evers. The plan is part of a larger deal reached with the Democratic governor and Republicans who control the Legislature. It includes spending more than $1 billion more on K-12 schools. The bills would head to Evers once approved by the Legislature on Wednesday. He has praised the agreements he helped forge and is expected to sign them. Longtime allies have decried increases in payments to private voucher schools.

