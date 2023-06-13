Nevada GOP governor signs transgender health bills while vetoing another, bucking party trends
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed two bills related to transgender rights and vetoed another, partially bucking trends from other Republican governors who have pushed anti-transgender rhetoric and policies throughout the country. His signature requiring health insurance companies including Medicaid to cover all gender-affirming surgeries and deem them “medically necessary” was the third bill to reach his desk. Another bill he signed earlier this month requires the states’ Department of Corrections to adopt mental and medical health standards for transgender and gender-nonconforming people inside the state’s prisons.