Syria says Israeli airstrikes over southwest Damascus wounded soldier and caused damage

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media say airstrikes attributed to Israel over Syria’s capital have critically wounded one soldier. Syria’s state news agency, SANA, citing military officials, said the strikes early Wednesday over southwest Damascus also caused “material damage” without giving further details. It reported that Syrian air defenses shot down some of the missiles. Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years. It rarely acknowledges them.

