2 Americans found dead at hotel in Mexico’s Baja California Sur

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Police in a seaside community on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula say two Americans have been found dead in their hotel room. Police said Wednesday that the deaths occurred in the community of El Pescadero. The town is located between Todos Santos and the resort of Los Cabos, in Baja California Sur state. According to a police report, the Americans were reported unconscious, and were dead by the time police arrived. The suspected cause of death was inhalation of gas. There have been several cases of such deaths in Mexico due to inhalation of carbon monoxide, or gases produced by improperly vented or leaky water heaters and stoves.

