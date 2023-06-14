2 arrested in firebombing of California Planned Parenthood clinic last year

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine and a second man have been arrested on federal charges of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Tibet Ergul of Irvine and 23-year-old Chance Brannon of San Juan Capistrano were arrested Wednesday morning by agents of the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The U.S. attorney’s office says Brannon is a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton. A criminal complaint charges each with using an explosive or fire to damage property. It’s not known if they have attorneys. A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the clinic in Costa Mesa on March 13, 2022, but firefighters saved the building.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.