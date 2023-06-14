House rejects effort to censure and fine Democrat Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has rejected an effort to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff, voting to turn aside a Republican attempt to fine the Democrat over his comments about former President Donald Trump and investigations into his ties to Russia. Schiff is the former Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and was the lead prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment trial. He has long been a top Republican political target. Soon after taking back the majority this year, Republicans blocked him from sitting on the intelligence panel. But Schiff was helped Wednesday by more than 20 Republicans who voted with Democrats to stop the censure resolution or voted “present.”

