How Pennsylvania plans to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania is preparing to announce how it plans to replace a collapsed section of an important East Coast highway, as investigators look into why a truck hauling gasoline crashed, igniting a fire. Gov. Josh Shapiro was set to announce the plan Wednesday, three days after the fire caused the collapse of the northbound lanes of I-95 and severely damaged the southbound lanes. It could take weeks, at least, to replace the damaged and destroyed section. Police say the driver perished in the accident. The collapse is snarling traffic in Philadelphia as the summer travel season starts, and forcing trucking companies to find different routes.

