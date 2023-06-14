Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded GOP presidential race days after Trump’s indictment

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is running for president. The two-term Republican mayor filed paperwork Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission to make his bid official. He is jumping into the race just a day after former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner, appeared in court on federal charges in Suarez’s city. The 45-year-old Suarez is the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and has gained gained national attention in recent years for his efforts to turn his city into a crypto hub and the next Silicon Valley.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.