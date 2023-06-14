North Carolina governor signs sports, horse racing betting law; wagering to being in early 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Regulated sports betting and horse racing should begin across North Carolina in the first half of next year after Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation that greatly expands gambling within the state’s borders into law. The Democratic governor held a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday at Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. It could house one of several anticipated sportsbooks allowed at or near professional sports venues as part of the law. The Republican-controlled General Assembly finalized the bill last week. The new law says betting could begin as early as next Jan. 8 but as late as mid-June 2024.

