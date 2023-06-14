Parents of girl who drowned at Kansas City water park file lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old girl who drowned at a Kansas City water park allege in a lawsuit that the park hires young, inexperienced life guards and fails to adequately train them. The lawsuit says a dangerous environment at Oceans of Fun led to the death of 6-year-old Adeline Stewart, of Grandview last July. Her parents sued Oceans of Fun and its parent company, Cedar Fair. Adeline was pulled from the Coconut Cove pool and died days later at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. A company spokesperson did not immediately return a request seeking comment on the lawsuit.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.