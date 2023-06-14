Texas court allows AG Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to move to Houston

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas court has ruled that embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton’s long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges from 2015 will take place in Houston. The decision Wednesday deals the Republican another setback as he awaits a separate impeachment trial. It remains unclear when Paxton might finally have his day in court on felony charges of defrauding investors in a tech startup. For now, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals upheld a decision by a judge who originally oversaw the case to move the proceedings out of Paxton’s hometown near Dallas. Paxton’s impeachment trial in the Texas Senate is set to begin no later than August.

