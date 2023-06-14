US appeals court rejects bail for Chinese businessman awaiting fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. federal appeals court has rejected a bid for bail by a self-exiled Chinese businessman awaiting trial in a $1 billion fraud case. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued a two-page order Wednesday saying Guo Wengui will remain behind bars as ordered by a judge in a lower court. In April, Judge Analisa Torres said there was clear and convincing evidence that Guo might not obey court orders and could harm the community if freed. Guo was arrested in March on charges including wire and securities fraud. He has pleaded not guilty.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.