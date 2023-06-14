US Army soldier pleads guilty to trying to contact terrorists to ambush Army soldiers in Middle East

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier from Stow, Ohio, has pleaded guilty to trying to aid terrorists in a plot to ambush Army soldiers in the Middle East. Cole Bridges, incarcerated since his January 2021 arrest, entered the plea Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says the 22-year-old Bridges admitted that he tried to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his fellow soldiers to serve the Islamic State group. Authorities said he was actually communicating online with an FBI employee posing as a terrorist. He could face up to 40 years in prison at a Nov. 2 sentencing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.