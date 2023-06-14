US Army soldier pleads guilty to trying to contact terrorists to ambush Army soldiers in Middle East
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier from Stow, Ohio, has pleaded guilty to trying to aid terrorists in a plot to ambush Army soldiers in the Middle East. Cole Bridges, incarcerated since his January 2021 arrest, entered the plea Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says the 22-year-old Bridges admitted that he tried to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his fellow soldiers to serve the Islamic State group. Authorities said he was actually communicating online with an FBI employee posing as a terrorist. He could face up to 40 years in prison at a Nov. 2 sentencing.