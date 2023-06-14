US jury to weigh case prosecutors call part of China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation effort

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors are expected to start deliberating Thursday in the criminal trial of three men accused of trying to scare a former Chinese official into returning to his homeland. U.S. prosecutors say the scheme was orchestrated by Beijing and reflects China’s “Operation Fox Hunt” effort to repatriate people deemed fugitives. The case involves American private investigator Michael McMahon and Zheng Congying and Zhu Yong, two Chinese nationals living in the U.S. The three face charges including acting as illegal foreign agents, stalking and conspiracy. Their lawyers say the men didn’t know the Chinese government was pulling the strings. China has denied all accusations of threatening people to coerce them to return.

