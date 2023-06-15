1 dead, dozens hurt in Texas Panhandle town tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (AP) — A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton on Thursday, killing one person, injuring dozens more and causing widespread damage as another in a series of fierce storms carved its way through the South. The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado hit the area Thursday afternoon. But there was no immediate word on its size. Meteorologist Luigi Meccariello said there were reports of ongoing rescues. Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told ABC 7 that a person was killed in a mobile home park that took a “direct hit” from a tornado. Dutcher said at least 30 trailers were damaged or destroyed. The storm system also brought hail and possible tornados to northwestern Ohio.

