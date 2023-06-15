Buffalo teen guilty in high-speed crash of stolen Kia that killed 4 passengers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Buffalo teenager who was driving a stolen SUV involved in a high-speed crash that killed four passengers has pleaded guilty. The 16-year-old appeared in Erie County Court as an adolescent offender Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, assault and possession of stolen property. He is expected to be sentenced to 15 months to four years in prison. A total of six teens were in the Kia Sportage when it crashed on state Route 33 in Buffalo last October. Buffalo police said at the time that the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge encouraging people to break into and steal Kia cars using cellphone chargers.

