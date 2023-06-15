DeSantis ratchets up feud with Newsom and dares California governor to take on Biden in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is escalating his feud with California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. DeSantis, who’s seeking his party’s White House nomination in 2024, is daring Newsom to “stop pussyfooting around” and launch a primary challenge against President Joe Biden. DeSantis made the comments during a news conference in Florida after being asked about Newsom’s recent comments to Fox News agreeing to a hypothetical debate with DeSantis. DeSantis’ latest jab comes as he shies away from confrontation with his chief rival in the GOP primary, former President Donald Trump. Newsom has said he won’t challenge Biden in 2024.

