Group recommends reforms for scandal-plagued Los Angeles city council

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles should add more city council members, create two new independent redistricting commissions and better enforce ethics rules, a panel of academics tasked with proposing reforms for the scandal-plagued city government said Thursday. The Los Angeles Governance Reform Project shared its recommendations just days after yet another councilman was charged with a felony, this time for embezzlement and perjury. The project wants the proposed reforms to go before voters in November 2024. City Hall in the nation’s second-largest city has been rocked by an ongoing series of scandals, including the recording of council members making racist remarks as they discussed redistricting.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.