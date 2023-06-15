Iraq, Qatar agree to boost economic, energy cooperation during emir’s visit to Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Qatar and Iraq have inked a series of economic and energy deals during a visit to Baghdad by the Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The two countries signed a broad agreement on Thursday to expand “cooperation in politics, economics, energy, and investment.” That’s according to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. He says they also inked specific deals on transportation, development projects and energy, including “the establishment of a joint oil company, and the construction of an oil refinery” and an agreement on hotel construction. Qatar’s state-owned Qatar News Agency reports the emir has announced his country’s intent to “invest $5 billion in a number of sectors in Iraq in the coming years.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.