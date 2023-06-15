Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jury deliberations are underway in the federal trial of a truck driver who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews. The jury went home Thursday without reaching a verdict. Deliberations are set to resume Friday. In closing arguments, a prosecutor said Robert Bowers killed his victims because of their religion. Bowers is charged with 63 criminal counts, some carrying a potential death sentence. His attorneys acknowledge he was the gunman. Seven people were injured in the 2018 attack at Tree of Life synagogue, including five police officers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.